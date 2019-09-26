Luckin Coffee squeezing into Chinese juice market

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Luckin Coffee is squeezing into the juice business.

The Chinese rival to Starbucks is establishing a joint venture with Dutch-headquartered agricultural goods producer and seller Louis Dreyfus Company to develop a Luckin Juice business in China.

The companies signed an agreement Thursday in Singapore to set up the business which will sell orange, lemon and apple juices.

The joint venture also plans to bottle and brand other fruit and vegetable juices.

The companies say Lucking Coffee stores will be important sales outlets for the “not from concentrate” juices.

Luckin, which opened its first store in Beijing less than two years ago, has more than 2,300 locations and plans to surpass the 3,700 stores Starbucks has in China by the end of the year.

