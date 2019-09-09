Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Markets Right Now: A mixed finish for stocks on Wall Street

September 9, 2019 4:12 pm
 
2 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Major stock indexes turned in a mixed finish on Wall Street as large companies gave up early gains but smaller companies rose broadly.

The S&P 500 index of large U.S. companies ended up pretty much where it started on Monday, while measures of small-company stocks climbed.

Small-company stocks have lagged the rest of the market this year, but investors are taking a shine to them now in hopes that they’ll be better insulated from the U.S.-China trade war than large multinationals.

Banks and energy companies rose. Citigroup climbed 4.3%.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,978.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 38 points, or 0.1%, to 26,835. The Nasdaq fell 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,087.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.63%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving slightly higher on Wall Street led by gains in banks and energy companies.

Bank of America jumped 3.3% in midday trading Monday and Halliburton rose 5.6%. Energy companies were benefiting from a rise in the price of crude oil.

AT&T jumped 2.7% in heavy trading after Elliot Management, an activist investor, announced a $3.2 billion stake in the company and called for a shake-up.

Apple rose 1.4% a day before the company is expected to announce its new lineup of iPhones.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,982.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 72 points, or 0.3%, to 26,868. The Nasdaq added 9 points, or 0.1%, to 8,112.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.62%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street led by gains in banks and communications companies.

JPMorgan Chase rose 1.2% in the first few minutes of trading Monday, and Netflix rose 2.3%.

AT&T jumped 4% in heavy trading after Elliot Management, an activist investor, announced a $3.2 billion stake in the company and called for a huge shake-up.

Apple rose 1% a day before the company is expected to announce its new lineup of iPhones.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.1%, to 2,984.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 24 points, or 0.1%, to 26,813. The Nasdaq added 11, or 0.1%, to 8,114.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.61%.

