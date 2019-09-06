Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks turn higher on Wall Street

September 6, 2019 12:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are modestly higher in midday trading on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for its second weekly gain in a row.

Major indexes shook off an early stumble Friday and managed to turn higher thanks to strength in health care and industrial stocks.

AbbVie, a drugmaker, climbed 1.3% and Boeing rose 1.1%.

Several major technology stocks were lower. Facebook fell 1.9% after New York’s attorney general announced an antitrust investigation into the company.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,979.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 75 points, or 0.3%, to 26,800. The Nasdaq was little changed at 8,117.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.54%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are giving up an early gain and turning mixed in early trading as traders looked over a mixed report on the job market last month.

Safe-play stocks like consumer products makers and utilities were among the gainers early Friday, a sign that investors are remaining cautious. Philip Morris International rose 0.9%

Higher-risk sectors like technology turned lower after several days of gains. Microsoft gave back 1%.

Before trading opened the government reported that U.S. employers added 130,000 jobs in August, a sign that hiring has slowed but remains durable.

The S&P 500 edged down 1 point to 2,973.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10 points to 26,740. The Nasdaq lost 15, or 0.2%, to 8,101.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.56%.

