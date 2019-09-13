Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks mixed as banks rise but tech falls

September 13, 2019 9:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are having a mixed performance early on Wall Street Friday as gains in banks and energy companies are offset somewhat by a drop in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 45 points, or 0.1%, to 27,227. The index has risen for seven consecutive days.

Advertisement

Tech stocks led the market’s gains the past two days, but opened lower Friday. Apple fell 1.4%.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 is up 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,012, and is about 13 points shy of its all-time high. But the Nasdaq, which has a heavy weighting of tech stocks, slipped 7 points, or 0.1%, to 8,186.

Bonds continued their recent sell-off. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which moves inversely to the price, rose to 1.83%. That helped bank stocks, with JPMorgan rising 1.3%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate