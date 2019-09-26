Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

September 26, 2019 9:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as investors wait for more news on trade and company earnings.

The sluggish start Thursday came a day after the market posted solid gains after President Donald Trump suggested a trade deal with China could be happening soon.

Advertisement

Carnival sank 8.2% after the cruise operator cut its profit outlook for the year, and Facebook lost 1.7% after Bloomberg reported that the Justice Department intends to open its own investigation into the company.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 fell 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,977.

The Dow Jones industrials fell 24 points, or 0.1%, to 26,942. The Nasdaq dropped 38 points, or 0.5%, to 8,037.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.68%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches