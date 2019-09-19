Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Markets Right Now: Stocks little changed after rally wanes

September 19, 2019 4:19 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are sputtering at the close on Wall Street Thursday after an early rally fizzled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52 points, or 0.2%, to 27,094, while the S&P 500 was essentially flat at 3,006.

Banks and industrial companies were the biggest decliners. Comerica dropped 1.4% and Southwest Airlines slipped 2%.

Health care and technology stocks led the winners. Microsoft rose 1.8% after announcing a buyback and dividend increase. Merck rose 1.1%.

The gains for tech stocks helped the Nasdaq finish with a gain of 5 points, or 0.1%, at 8,182.

U.S. Steel dropped 11.2% after it warned investors that its third quarter loss will be wider than anticipated.

Bonds fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.80% from 1.78%.

___

11:50 a.m.

Stocks are extending gains on Wall Street Thursday, led by technology and energy shares.

Microsoft rose 2.1% after it approved a $40 billion stock buyback and raised its quarterly dividend.

U.S. oil gained 0.6% to $58.45 a barrel and is up 6.5% since an attack on a major Saudi Arabia oil facility. Halliburton rose 1.2%.

U.S. Steel dropped 11.8% after it warned investors that its third quarter loss will be wider than anticipated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81 points, or 0.3%, to 27,227.

The S&P 500 gained 10 points, or 0.4%, to 3,017. The Nasdaq rose 37 points, or 0.5%, to 8,215.

Bonds rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.77% from 1.78%.

____

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are opening with modest gains on Wall Street Thursday, led by technology and energy shares.

Microsoft rose 1.6% after it approved a $40 billion stock buyback and raised its quarterly dividend.

U.S. oil gained 1.2% to $58.76 a barrel and is up 7.1% since an attack on a major Saudi Arabia oil facility. Halliburton rose 2%.

U.S. Steel dropped 11.8% after it warned investors that its third quarter loss will be wider than anticipated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79 points, or 0.3%, to 27,226.

The S&P 500 gained 8 points, or 0.3%, to 3,015. The Nasdaq rose 30 points, or 0.4%, to 8,208.

Bonds rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.76% from 1.78%.

