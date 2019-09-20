Markets Right Now: Stocks fall on fresh trade worries

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are finishing lower Friday on concerns about the progress of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The market turned lower in the afternoon after reports said a Chinese trade delegation had cut short a trip to the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 159 points after rising 100 points earlier.

Technology and communications companies fell broadly. Microsoft dropped 1.2% and Netflix lost 5.5%.

The S&P 500 dropped 14 points, or 0.5%, to 2,992. It ended lower for the week, breaking a three-week win streak.

The Dow fell 0.6% to 26,935. The Nasdaq dropped 65 points, or 0.8%, to 8.117. Despite the losses, the major indexes are showing gains of around 2% for September.

Bonds rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.72% from 1.77% Thursday.

12:15 p.m.

Stocks are modestly higher in midday trading on Wall Street Friday, led by health care companies and banks.

There was little corporate news moving markets. Many companies are finishing up their third quarters and will report earnings starting in the middle of October.

Drug maker Merck gained 1.6% and Citigroup rose 1%.

Among the laggards, Netflix fell 5.9% and Hasbro dropped 1.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65 points, or 0.2%, to 27,160.

The S&P 500 gained 4 points, or 0.2%, to 3,011 and is within 15 points of its all-time high. The Nasdaq fell 13 points, or 0.2%, to 8,168 as tech stocks declined.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up slightly to 1.78%.

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are modestly higher in early trading on Wall Street Friday, led by health care and technology companies.

There was little corporate news moving markets. Many companies are finishing up their third quarters and will report earnings starting in the middle of October.

Drug maker Pfizer gained 1.9% and Apple rose 0.5%.

Among the laggards, Netflix fell 2.6% and Halliburton dropped 1.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points, or 0.2%, to 27,135.

The S&P 500 gained 7 points, or 0.2%, to 3,014 and is within 12 points of its all-time high. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,198. The major indexes are little changed for the week so far.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was flat at 1.77%

