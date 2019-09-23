Listen Live Sports

Markets Right Now: Stocks close flat, giving up early gains

September 23, 2019 4:12 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing flat Monday, giving up early gains by technology companies and makers of household products.

The market turned lower in the late afternoon after wobbling earlier as investors digested some weak economic figures out of Germany.

Chip stocks rose. Nvidia gained 1.2% and Qualcomm rose 1.1%.

Procter & Gamble gained 1% and Kimberly-Clark rose 1.3%.

Health care stocks were among the biggest laggards. Medical supply company McKesson dropped 2.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14 points, or 0.1%, to 26,949.

The S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,991. The Nasdaq fell 5 points, or 0.1%, to 8,112. The major indexes are each up modestly for the month and the quarter.

Bonds rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.71% from 1.75% Friday

12 p.m.

Stocks are slightly higher at midday Monday, led by technology companies and makers of household products.

The market turned higher in late morning after wobbling lower earlier as investors digested some weak economic figures out of Germany.

Chip stocks rose. Nvidia gained 1.3% and Qualcomm rose 1.4%.

Procter & Gamble gained 1.1% and Kimberly-Clark rose 1.7%.

Health care stocks were among the biggest laggards. Medical supply company McKesson dropped 4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28 points, or 0.1%, to 26,962.

The S&P 500 gained 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,995. The Nasdaq rose 7 points, or 0.1%, to 8,125. The major indexes are each up modestly for the month and the quarter.

Bonds rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.69% from 1.75% Friday

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are mixed at the open on Wall Street as gains in technology shares offset losses in bank stocks.

Bank of America fell 0.5% and JPMorgan slipped 0.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.69% from 1.75% Friday. Bond yields can affect interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans.

Technology stocks opened high, offsetting the decline in banks. Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10 points to 26,924.

The S&P 500 was flat at 2,992. The Nasdaq rose 1 point to 8,119. The major indexes are each up modestly for the month and the quarter.

