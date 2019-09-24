Listen Live Sports

Maryland drivers advised to expect delays at Bay Bridge

September 24, 2019 4:29 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland drivers are being advised to expect delays on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, as a deck rehabilitation project begins.

Two-way operations on the westbound span will cease on Tuesday. That’s to prepare for the Maryland Transportation Authority’s $27 million deck project.

During overnight closures of the westbound span, crews will restripe the three lanes to allow jersey barriers to be installed next to the right lane to create a safe work zone for crews.

Starting Tuesday, two-way operations will be suspended on the span, due to the narrower lane configuration.

The worst of westbound delays are not expected to happen until the full closure of the right lane begins next week.

The full right-lane closure continues through April 2020, except during the Thanksgiving holiday.

