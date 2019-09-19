Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Microsoft, Herman Miller gain while US Steel, Darden dip

September 19, 2019 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday.

Microsoft Corp., up $2.55 to $141.07

The technology company’s board of directors approved a $40 billion stock buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend.

General Motors Co., down 40 cents to $37.78

Advertisement

A strike by United Auto Workers that has brought 33 factories to a halt continued into its third day.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

United States Steel Corp., down $1.39 to $11.06

The steel company told investors its third quarter loss will be wider than anticipated because of lower prices.

Herman Miller Inc., up 64 cents to $45.11

The furniture maker’s fiscal first quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Darden Restaurants Inc., down $6.45 to $120.68

The owner of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains reported weak fiscal first quarter sales.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., up $10.85 to $113.99

The biotechnology company received an offer from a group of potential buyers looking to take it private.

PulteGroup Inc., up 55 cents to $35.46

Shares in homebuilders rose after the National Association of Realtors reported U.S. home sales rose 1.3% in August.

Overstock.com Inc., down 62 cents to $15.57

The company’s founder and former CEO, Patrick Byrne, sold all his holdings in the company.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year