Norway’s central bank raises key policy rate again

September 19, 2019 5:03 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank has decided to raise its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.50%

Norges Bank says economic growth in the Scandinavian country “remains solid, and capacity utilization is somewhat above a normal level.”

In Thursday’s statement, it noted that “the foreign interest rates are very low, and there is considerable uncertainty surrounding global growth prospects,” suggesting “a cautious approach to interest rate setting.”

Governor Oeystein Olsen said “the policy rate will most likely remain at this level in the coming period.” The rate change, effective from Friday, is the fourth raise this year.

Oil-rich Norway is not part of the European Union, though it has a close economic relationship with the bloc.

