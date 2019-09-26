Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

NY files suit against Dunkin’ Donuts over security breaches

September 26, 2019 3:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Dunkin’ Donuts violated state law by not notifying almost 20,000 customers, including more than 2,000 in New York, about cyberattacks on their accounts in 2015 and inadequately warning more than 300,000 customers in 2018 about another attack, the New York state attorney general said Thursday in announcing a lawsuit.

“Dunkin’ failed to protect the security of its customers,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “And instead of notifying the tens of thousands impacted by these cybersecurity breaches, Dunkin’ sat idly by, putting customers at risk.”

According to the lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, the company knew in 2015 that a series of attacks had been made on customers’ online accounts, with attackers able to steal money customers had stored for use at Dunkin’ stores. But it said the company didn’t inform the customers or fully investigate.

The suit also accuses Dunkin’ of keeping customers in the dark about the full extent of 2018 cyberattacks, by only intimating attempts had been made to access accounts but not that accounts had been breached.

Advertisement

Dunkin’ Brands Inc. strongly pushed back against James’ contention.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

“There is absolutely no basis for these claims by the New York Attorney General’s Office. For more than two years, we have fully cooperated with the AG’s investigation into this matter, and we are shocked and disappointed that they chose to move ahead with this lawsuit given the lack of merit to their case,” Dunkin’ chief communications officer Karen Raskopf said in an emailed statement.

She said in connection to the 2015 incident, an investigation had been conducted and showed that no customer account had been wrongfully accessed and there was no reason to inform customers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches