Official: Maserati driver killed trying to beat train

September 13, 2019 1:19 pm
 
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida say a man driving a Maserati sports car was killed while trying to beat a train at a railroad crossing.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday statement that 46-year-old Clivet Romero was killed when his Maserati was struck by a Brightline train Thursday in Oakland Park. The 2014 Maserati’s rear was wedged under the train and burst into flames.

Officials say all four gates at the railroad crossing had lowered and warning bells had sounded, but Romero drove around them to beat a freight train that was going south. He cleared the first track but landed in the path of a passenger train that was approaching from the other direction. He was killed on impact.

The Brightline train conductor tried to extinguish the fire and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

