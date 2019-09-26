Listen Live Sports

Oil spills reach more than 100 regions of Brazil’s coast

September 26, 2019 11:02 am
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s main environmental agency says it has detected 105 crude oil spills from an undetermined source polluting the waters of the country’s Northeast coast this month.

The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources said Thursday state oil company Petrobras has analyzed the spills spread across eight states and determined they come from a single source. But it says the oil found in the spills isn’t produced in the South American nation.

It didn’t describe the size of the spills.

The institute says the spills have killed seven sea turtles. But it says there’s no evidence of fish and crustaceans have also been affected.

