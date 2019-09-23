Listen Live Sports

Overstock.com and Akcea slip while Acadia and Insulet gain

September 23, 2019 4:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday.

Overstock.com Inc., down $3.78 to $11.19

The e-commerce company cut its financial forecast and its chief financial officer resigned.

Mallinckrodt PLC, up 1 cent to $2.45

The biotechnology company said its regenerative skin tissue StrataGraft met treatment goals in a key study.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 87 cents to $41.61

The drug developer reported positive study results on a potential treatment for depression associated with Parkinson’s Disease.

General Motors Co., down 13 cents to $37.24

The strike against the automaker by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week.

Bank of America Corp., down 7 cents to $29.52

Shares in the bank and its peers slid along with falling bond yields, on which they rely to set interest rates on loans.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., down $4.42 to $18.04

The biotechnology company’s CEO and several other executives resigned, effective immediately.

Insulet Corp., up $2.70 to $158.50

The Food and Drug Administration expanded the approved use for the insulin delivery device company’s Omnipod insulin system.

Aptiv PLC, up 92 cents to $87.99

The automotive components and technology company is forming a self-driving car venture with Hyundai Motor Co.

