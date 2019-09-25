Listen Live Sports

Police: Cincinnati gunman called lawyer day before shooting

September 25, 2019 10:33 am
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a gunman who killed three people at a bank headquarters in Cincinnati had learned the day before that a lawsuit he filed had been dismissed.

Police released a summary of their investigation Tuesday. A police official told The Cincinnati Enquirer the summary signals the end of the department’s investigation.

No motive was identified. But police say Omar Santa Perez called a lawyer the day before he opened fire at the Fifth Third Center on Sept. 6, 2018.

They say the attorney for NBC Universal told him his lawsuit against that company and TD Ameritrade had been thrown out.

A similar lawsuit that claimed companies were publishing private details about his life was dismissed earlier.

