Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Researchers to discuss efforts to find Captain Cook’s ship

September 7, 2019 9:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Researchers looking for the vessel that 18th-century explorer Capt. James Cook used to sail around the world are holding a public meeting in Rhode Island to discuss their work.

The Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, which is leading the effort, is searching for the Endeavour in the harbor near Newport. It plans to announce the results of its current studies at 3 p.m. Sunday at Gurney’s Resort in Newport.

The Rhode Island organization says it found artifacts and materials at the site consistent with an 18th-century vessel. It has partnered with the Australian National Maritime Museum and the Silentworld Foundation.

Nearly 250 years ago, Cook used the Endeavour to claim Australia for the British. The ship was also part a British fleet used to blockade Newport Harbor from the French in 1778.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1776: Congress formally renames nation 'United States of America'