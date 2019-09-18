Listen Live Sports

Residents ask state to test falling particles near TVA plant

September 18, 2019 1:47 pm
 
CLINTON, Tenn. (AP) — Some residents living near a coal-fired power plant in Tennessee have asked the state to investigate unidentified particles they say are coating their homes.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the fine particles have fallen from the sky onto cars, driveways and mailboxes near the Tennessee Valley Authority Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County.

A spokeswoman with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says the agency is investigating.

Anderson County Commission Chairman Tracy Wandell and some residents worry the substance may be coal ash.

TVA spokesman Scott Brooks says the plant has state-of-the-art equipment to limit particulate matter. He says plant personnel checked the equipment and didn’t find anything to indicate the particles residents have seen came from the plant.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

