SAIC: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $57 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

SAIC shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $90.39, a fall of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

