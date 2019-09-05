Listen Live Sports

SAIC: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

September 5, 2019 4:27 pm
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $57 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

SAIC shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $90.39, a fall of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC

