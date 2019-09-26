Listen Live Sports

Shares of Peloton decline on first day of trading

September 26, 2019 12:48 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of connected exercise machine company Peloton are drifting lower in their first day of public trading.

The New York company’s stock opened at $27. It offered 40 million shares at an initial public offering price of $29 per share, the high end of an expected range of $26 to $29 apiece.

Peloton is known for its stationary bikes that allow users to stream workouts live or on-demand. Users pay thousands of dollars for Peloton machines and about $40 per month for a subscription. The company also makes high-end treadmills that cost more than $4,000.

Peloton Interactive Inc., founded in 2012, is listed on the Nasdaq under the “PTON” ticker symbol.

