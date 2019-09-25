Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Slovenian airline given a week to sort out financial woes

September 25, 2019 12:08 pm
 
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s aviation agency has given troubled Adria Airways a week to present a financial plan to keep its license after the cash-strapped carrier suspended all but one of its flights this week.

Rok Marolt, the head of the Civil Aviation Agency, said Wednesday the company’s permit will be revoked without delay if it fails to provide the required documentation by Oct. 2.

The Slovenia-based carrier on Tuesday suspended the flights for two days and on Wednesday extended the suspension until Friday, saying it will keep only the evening flight to Frankfurt, the most important hub.

Formerly Slovenia’s national carrier, Adria Airways was sold in 2016 to German investment fund 4K Invest. Slovenian media have reported that thousands of passengers have been affected by the suspension.

Business News

The Associated Press

