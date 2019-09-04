Listen Live Sports

Starbucks cuts 2020 adj. earnings growth forecast

September 4, 2019 9:08 am
 
Starbucks is lowering its 2020 adjusted earnings growth forecast, sending the coffee chain’s shares falling before the opening bell.

Starbucks Corp. said Wednesday during a presentation that it now foresees profit falling below the ongoing growth model of 10% or more. Its prior outlook was for at least 13% growth.

Shares dropped 3.5% to $93.40 in Wednesday premarket trading.

