Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Tapestry, Michaels rise while Tyson Foods, Fortive fall

September 4, 2019 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Tyson Foods Inc., down $7.23 to $86.06

The meat producer slashed its 2019 profit forecast, citing higher commodity costs and a recent fire at a beef processing plant.

Coupa Software Inc., up $11.69 to $146.09

Advertisement

The software company raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year after reporting solid second quarter results.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Box Inc., up $1.82 to $16.67

Hedge fund Starboard Value LP acquired a 7.5% stake in the cloud computing company.

Fortive Corp., down $2.06 to $66.96

The industrial conglomerate will split into two separate and publicly traded companies by the middle of 2020.

PVH Corp., up $6.78 to $81.08

CEO Emanuel Chirico bought $10 million of stock in the company, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Starbucks Corp., down 66 cents to $96.11

The coffee chain is lowering its profit forecast for fiscal 2020.

Tapestry Inc., up $1.05 to $21.49

CEO Victor Luis resigned from the upscale handbag company less than a month after warning about a profit slump.

Michaels Companies Inc., up 66 cents to $6.26

The arts and crafts store operator raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting solid second quarter results.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot