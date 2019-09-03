Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Texas Popeye’s ran out of chicken sandwiches, man pulls gun

September 3, 2019 9:07 am
 
< a min read
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a man pulled a gun at a Popeyes restaurant in Houston after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches.

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson says officers were called to the restaurant Monday night after a group of people tried to order a chicken sandwich.

Crowson says, “When the manager told them they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich. The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches.”

Crowson says the group then left and no one was injured. He says police are reviewing surveillance footage.

Popeyes’ release of a crispy chicken sandwich caused a social media stir over who has the best chicken sandwich, with long lines forming at restaurants and some stores selling out.

