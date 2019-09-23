The Latest: 3 Chinese tourists still critical from bus crash

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on a deadly tour bus crash in Utah that left four Chinese tourists dead (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Hospital officials say three Chinese tourists remain in critical condition from injuries suffered in a deadly tour bus crash near a national park in southern Utah.

Intermountain Healthcare officials said Monday that one other person is in serious condition and eight others are in fair condition.

The update indicates improvements for two patients who were in critical condition on Saturday and six who were in serious condition.

Four people died and all 30 passengers were injured the tour bus rolled over into a guardrail Friday near Bryce Canyon National Park.

U.S. officials investigating the crash’s cause say the bus driver was making his first trip. They haven’t determined the cause.

A Chinese-based travel company on Monday defended its licensing and the bus driver who was at the wheel.

11:49 a.m.

A Chinese-based travel company overseeing a U.S. trip that ended in a deadly tour bus crash in Utah is defending its licensing and the new company bus driver who was at the wheel.

The U-Tour Group in Shanghai, China, said in a statement Monday that the driver was qualified, the bus was insured and the travel agency was properly registered with China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

U.S. officials investigating the crash’s cause on Friday have said the recently hired driver was making his first trip.

U-Tour Group also says about 18 relatives of those killed and injured are preparing to travel to the U.S.

Four Chinese tourists were killed and five were critically injured in the crash.

Updates on their conditions were not immediately made public Monday.

