The Latest: Hurricane Humberto is closing in on Bermuda

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center is warning Bermuda to hurry up and complete any efforts to protect life and property as Hurricane Humberto approaches the island.

Dangerous winds are expected to hammer Bermuda from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with hurricane-force winds expected overnight. A storm surge could cause coastal flooding on Bermuda and swells will affect the U.S. coast from Florida to North Carolina.

Humberto was centered about 195 miles (310 kilometers) west of Bermuda at 11 a.m., with top winds of 120 mph (195 kmh), and moving toward the island at 16 mph (26 kmh) .

___

11 a.m.

Mexico has declared a hurricane warning for part of its southwest Pacific coast, with a strengthening Tropical Storm Lorena expected to brush the coast before heading toward the Baja California Peninsula.

The warnings cover an area from just south of the resort of Puerto Vallarta down to near the port of Manzanillo. Tropical storm warnings extended further, past Vallarta and down to Zihuatanejo.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lorena had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Wednesday morning, and the Guerrero state government is already reporting intense rains and downed trees.

The storm was located about 120 miles (195 kilometers) south of Manzanillo and was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

___

6 a.m.

Tropical Storm Jerry has become the 10th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. It’s still far from land, but it’s gaining intensity and forward speed on a path to approach the Leeward Islands as a hurricane on Thursday night or Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Imelda is now a tropical depression, dumping 6 to 10 inches of rain on west Texas.

Other storms are roiling the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. Kiko has stopped weakening but is headed away from land. Lorena is a little stronger, and Mario is strengthening as well. Both Lorena and Mario are expected to become hurricanes by Friday as they approach the Mexican coast.

___

5 a.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Humberto has increased its forward speed moves closer to Bermuda.

Forecasters say hurricane conditions are expected to reach the island Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning with rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) with maximum amounts of 6 inches (15 centimeters) expected.

The storm is about 285 miles (458 kilometers) west of Bermuda and moving east-northeast at 16 mph (256 kph). They expect Humberto’s center to pass just to the northwest of Bermuda on Wednesday night.

The center says Humberto is a large storm with hurricane-force winds extending 60 miles (95 kilometers) from the center. It is expected to remain powerful through Thursday.

___

11 p.m.

Hurricane Humberto is expected to bring strong winds to Bermuda as it moves closer to the island.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday night Humberto had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph).

Forecasters said Tuesday night that the storm is about 370 miles (595 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda and moving east-northeast at 12 mph (19 kph). They expect Humberto’s center to pass just to the northwest of Bermuda on Wednesday night.

The center says Humberto is a large storm with hurricane-force winds extending 60 miles (95 kilometers) from the center. It is expected to remain powerful through Thursday.

___

8 p.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Humberto has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph).

Forecasters said Tuesday night that the storm is about 405 miles (650 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda and moving east-northeast at 12 mph (19 kph). They expect Humberto’s center to pass just to the northwest of Bermuda on Wednesday night.

The center says Humberto is a large storm with hurricane-force winds extending 60 miles (95 kilometers) from the center. It is expected to remain powerful through Thursday.

___

5:20 p.m.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Bermuda as Humberto moves closer to the island.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that Hurricane Humberto has grown a little stronger, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (170 kph). Now a Category 2 hurricane, Humberto could become a major hurricane late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Humberto is about 450 miles west of Bermuda, heading east-northeast at 12 mph (19 kph). Forecasters say hurricane conditions are expected Wednesday night or Thursday morning in Bermuda and Humberto could cause flooding along the southern coast.

In the U.S., hurricane center forecasters said Tropical Storm Imelda is likely to cause life-threatening flash flooding on portions of Texas’ coast as it moves inland.

___

3:30 p.m.

Officials in Bermuda say schools, public transportation and government offices will close early ahead of the likely arrival of Hurricane Humberto as a Category 2 storm Wednesday evening.

National Security Minister Wayne Caines told reporters Tuesday afternoon that schools, government offices and ferries on the island would close at noon Wednesday and bus service would end at 4 p.m.

Tropical storm-force winds are expected to start hitting Bermuda, with hurricane-force gusts, starting about 3 p.m. Wednesday and lasting until about 4 a.m. Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Humberto’s maximum sustained winds were about 100 mph (155 kph) Tuesday afternoon and it’s predicted to strengthen, possibly to major hurricane force by Wednesday morning.

Bermuda is expected to see rainfall of up to 4 inches (10 centimeters), with large swells along the coast.

___

2:40 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Imelda has made landfall near Freeport, Texas.

Forecasters expect heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding as the storm moves inland.

The hurricane center in Miami said Tuesday that Imelda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving north at 7 mph (11 kph).

___

2:15 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center says a Tropical Storm Imelda has formed in the Gulf of Mexico just south of the coast of Texas.

Forecasters said in a Tuesday advisory that Imelda is near Freeport, Texas, and moving north at 7 mph (11 kph). The storm has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph (65 kph) and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the state.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Sargent to Bolivar.

___

11:15 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Humberto is posing a stronger threat to Bermuda, while a new storm in the Pacific could affect Mexico.

Humberto was still more than 500 miles (800 kilometers) from the island on Tuesday, with top sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kmh). Forecasters said Bermuda could get tropical storm force winds Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lorena formed off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, where forecasters predicted heavy rains and flooding by Thursday, likely without reaching hurricane force.

Lorena had top winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Tuesday and was centered about 295 miles (475 kilometers) south-southeast of Zihuatanejo, moving northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Tropical Depression Ten also formed in the Atlantic, and could become a hurricane Friday as it nears the outermost Caribbean islands.

