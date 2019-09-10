The Latest: Analyst calls Apple TV Plus price ‘show stopper’

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on Apple product event (all times local):

noon

One analyst says Apple’s $5-a-month price for its new Apple TV Plus streaming service is a “shot across the bow” to Netflix and Disney as competition heats up.

Apple announced the price and a Nov. 1 launch date at an event on Tuesday. It didn’t say how many titles the service will start with. Its library will likely be much smaller than Netflix and Disney.

People who purchase a new Apple device such as an iPhone, computer or tablet will get a year free. Apple announced new iPhone, iPad and Watch models on Tuesday.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says the streaming price is a “show stopper.” Netflix’ most popular plan is $13 a month and Disney’s service launching in November will cost $7 a month.

Ives says that with an installed base of 900 million active iPhones worldwide, Apple could gain 100 million consumers on streaming in the next three to four years.

11:35 a.m.

Apple’s new iPhones will resemble recent models, but with better cameras and new colors.

The most-expensive models, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, will now have three cameras on the back, including a new, wider-angle one to squeeze more of the landscape into the picture. They start at $1,000, the same as before.

The cheaper model called the iPhone 11 will start at $700, down from $750 for the iPhone XR. It now gets two lenses instead of one. The lower price reverses a trend in which premium phones get more expensive as people upgrade them less often.

The new phones come out Sept. 20.

Apple unveiled the new phones, along with a new iPad and Apple Watch, at a product event Tuesday at its Cupertino, California.

10:50 a.m.

Apple’s next internet-connected smartwatch features an always-on display that lets users check time and other features without raising or tapping it.

Many competing watches already have that.

Apple is also introducing a new Apple Research app that lets users sign up for studies and a Compass app for gauging location. New titanium and ceramic models will be available.

Earlier, the company announced a refreshed iPad and details on upcoming video game and video streaming services. It’s also announcing new iPhones.

10:20 a.m.

Apple will charge $5 per month for a highly anticipated video streaming service, the latest challenge to Netflix. The company will roll it out in Nov. 1.

Like Netflix and similar services from Amazon and Hulu, Apple has been doling out billions of dollars for original programs featuring stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The service will be available in 100 countries at launch.

The iPhone maker provided a peek at the video service called Apple TV Plus in March, but didn’t reveal pricing and the launch date until now. Apple showed a trailer for “See,” a show starring Jason Momoa that takes place in the future in a world without sight.

IPhone sales are mired in a deep slump, prompting Apple to look for revenue growth from services. Expanding into video streaming is part of that effort.

10:15 a.m.

Apple’s new video game subscription service will cost $5 a month when it rolls out on Sept. 19.

Apple said Tuesday that subscribers will be able to access games through a new dedicated tab in the app store.

Apple gave some details about the service in March but announced the pricing and launch date on Tuesday. It will be available in 150 countries.

Apple Arcade subscribers will get more than 100 games, curated by Apple and exclusive to the service. Unlike a video streaming service, games can be downloaded and played offline — on the Apple-made iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Apple is also giving more details on an upcoming video streaming service and is expected to announce new iPhones.

10 p.m. Monday

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhone models that are so similar to last year’s lineup, they may be upstaged by details about the company’s upcoming video service.

The company will show off its latest iPhones Tuesday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. But the buzz surrounding its best-selling products has waned, as have sales, in the absence of compelling new features.

The research firm IDC estimates iPhone shipments plunged 25% during the first half of this year. That has put more pressure on Apple to generate revenue from a services division that will soon include a video service called Apple TV Plus, which the company may also describe in more detail Tuesday.

