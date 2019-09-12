Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US agency commits $688 million to 4 projects in Argentina

September 12, 2019 5:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The board of the U.S. Government’s development finance institution has approved four projects worth $688 million in Argentina.

The Overseas Private Investment Corporation voted Wednesday to provide $300 million to a natural gas project in the Vaca Muerta field in Neuquén province in western Argentina. The board also approved $150 million to develop independent oil and gas transportation and processing infrastructure.

The two other projects are in the renewable energy sector. One for $115.5 million will go for a 100-megawatt wind power plant in the Buenos Aires province and $122.6 million will support a 100.5-megawatt wind power plant near Bajada Colorada in Neuquén province.

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry says the U.S. agency has committed a total of $1.1 billion for projects in Argentina.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate