Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US productivity climbs 2.3% in second quarter

September 5, 2019 8:53 am
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity rose at a healthy pace in the second quarter but dropped at American factories, another sign of trouble for manufacturers.

The Labor Department said Thursday that overall productivity — output per hour worked — rose at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 2.3% in the April-June period after rising 3.5% from January through March. The second-quarter figure was unchanged from an initial estimate last month.

But manufacturing productivity fell 2.2% in the second quarter, the worst performance since a 4% drop in the third quarter of 2017.

Manufacturers have been hurt by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and a weakening global economy. The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday that its August manufacturing index signaled a contraction in factory activity for the first time in three years.

Advertisement

The Labor Department reported that both output and hours worked at American factories dropped for the second straight quarter for the first time since the recession year 2009.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Improving productivity is a key ingredient in raising living standards. It enables companies to lift workers’ wages without raising prices. The recovery, now in its 11th year, had been held back by historically weak productivity growth.

In a sign that workers were more efficient, overall productivity rose partly because output rose 1.9% while hours worked fell 0.4% — the biggest drop since third-quarter 2009.

Second-quarter labor costs rose 2.6% after a surging 5.7% from January through March; the increases could push up inflation.

___

This story has been corrected to call the ISM the Institute for Supply Management, not of Supply Management.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot