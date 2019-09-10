Listen Live Sports

UVA Medical Center CEO to step down for new job

September 10, 2019
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The CEO of the University of Virginia Health System plans to step down for another job later this year.

The Daily Progress reports University President Jim Ryan told employees in a letter Tuesday the departure is not related to an investigation by Kaiser Health News published a day earlier. That investigation detailed the health system’s bill collection efforts and the way it pursues poor and middle-class patients “for almost all they’re worth.”

The newspaper reports Ryan praised the work of CEO Pamela Sutton-Wallace, who will take a job with a New York hospital in November.

Ryan responded to the billing investigation in a statement , saying he has asked Sutton-Wallace to work on changing the practices. He says the university expects to announce proposed changes by the end of the week.

