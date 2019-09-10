Listen Live Sports

UW-Madison says Foxconn slow in fulfilling $100M pledge

September 10, 2019 7:01 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin says it has received just $700,000 of the $100 million that Foxconn Technology Group pledged to fund engineering and innovation research on the school’s flagship campus.

A Wisconsin State Journal report Tuesday says progress has been slow since the world’s leading electronics manufacturer made the promise in August 2018.

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas says there has been “no significant progress in discussions.” The investment has been touted as “the largest research partnership in the university’s history.”

Foxconn said in a statement that it remains committed to engineering and research at UW-Madison.

The university and company have partnered on projects with some success, including an internship program and the “Smart Cities-Smart Futures” manufacturing competition.

Lucas says the $700,000 was used for a sponsored engineering research project.

Foxconn plans to build a high-tech screen manufacturing plant in southeastern Wisconsin.

This story has been corrected to show that Foxconn did comment in response to the report.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

