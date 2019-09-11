Listen Live Sports

Virginia AG warns against self-administered rape kits

September 11, 2019 4:52 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says consumers should be wary about a newly launched product marketed as a way for victims to self-administer a sex assault evidence kit.

Herring’s office said in a news release Tuesday that evidence from that type of kit could be ruled inadmissible in a criminal proceeding because of chain of custody issues.

The news release also says the products could delay or prevent survivors from connecting with health care resources and sources of support.

Herring’s office says other attorneys general from around the county as well as survivors’ advocacy organizations have warned against using the products.

