Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Virginia gov announces $8.5M firm expansion, 105 new jobs

September 19, 2019 4:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A company that makes piping systems is expanding in Virginia and plans to create 105 new manufacturing jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that High Purity Systems plans to spend $8.5 million to build a 30,000-square-foot facility for piping fabrication.

The company makes piping systems for a variety of industries, including biopharmaceuticals and aerospace companies.

The state will provide incentives to High Purity Systems through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and other tax breaks.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year