The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Virginia town’s leaders charged in agency’s mismanaged funds

September 25, 2019 5:56 am
 
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — Fourteen current and former officials of Front Royal, Virginia, are charged with misdemeanor misfeasance and nonfeasance for their knowledge of and inaction over the local economic development agency’s mismanagement of funds.

News outlets report state police on Tuesday announced the indictments, which stem from an investigation into the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority and its former executive director, Jennifer McDonald. A review of authority records uncovered wrongdoing and secret self-serving deals.

McDonald was indicted in May on 28 felony embezzlement related charges. She had brokered a deal with a developer who promised projects funded with money that never materialized. The developer also promised a police academy overseen by the sheriff. The sheriff wasn’t charged in the scheme, but was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound days after McDonald’s arrest.

