The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Walton Family Foundation names Caryl Stern as new director

September 16, 2019
 
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A longtime advocate for civil and children’s rights has been hired to head the nonprofit established by the family of Walmart’s founder.

The Walton Family Foundation on Monday announced that Caryl M. Stern will become its executive director in January 2020.

Stern has more than 30 years of experience working for nonprofits, most recently serving for 12 years as president and CEO of UNICEF USA. She is also the former chief operating officer and senior associate national director of the Anti-Defamation League.

The Walton Family Foundation based in Bentonville, Arkansas, last year awarded more than $595 million in grants for education, environmental and other causes.

Stern replaces Kyle Peterson, who announced in January he would be stepping down.

