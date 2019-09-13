Listen Live Sports

Whole Foods to cut health care for part-time workers

September 13, 2019 1:58 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Whole Foods, the grocery chain owned by Amazon, is cutting health care benefits for its part-time workers, a move that could leave about 1,900 of its employees without medical coverage.

Starting next year, Whole Foods employees have to work at least 30 hours a week to qualify for its health care benefits, up from the 20 hours a week it currently requires.

The grocer, which has about 95,000 workers, says it’s making the change “to better meet the needs of our business and create a more equitable and efficient scheduling model.”

Online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc. bought Whole Foods two years ago for nearly $14 billion, cutting prices on some items and adding its smile logo in its aisles.

News of the benefits change was first reported by Business Insider.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

