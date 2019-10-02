Listen Live Sports

2 contractors killed, 2 injured at Saudi oil refinery

October 15, 2019 11:01 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi oil refinery owned by its state-run energy company says an apparent industrial accident has killed two workers and injured two others.

SASREF, based in Jubail on the Persian Gulf, said Tuesday that the deaths happened “on a vessel while contractors were working on the unit.”

It said the incident happened after 10 p.m. Sunday.

It did not elaborate on the cause of the incident, nor did it elaborate on what killed and injured the contractors. It said that “additional safety measures will be (put) in place to prevent incidents in the future.”

SASREF is owned by Saudi Aramco, which the kingdom hopes to offer a sliver of in an initial public offering to raise money for the country’s development plans.

