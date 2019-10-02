Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

2 employees injured in Cargill plant explosion in Kansas

October 17, 2019 11:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two employees are being treated for burns after an explosion at a Cargill plant in southwest Kansas.

Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan says the explosion occurred early Thursday in a stand-alone building away from the agribusiness giant’s main plant in Dodge City.

The two employees were the only people in the building. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Sullivan said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Advertisement

The plant stopped production for the day Thursday while the explosion is investigated. Sullivan said Cargill expected the plant to resume operations soon and said it will meet its commitments to customers.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sullivan said the Dodge City protein facility employs 2,700 people.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico