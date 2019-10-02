Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
2 workers hurt in crash between DC commuter trains

October 7, 2019 4:43 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in Washington, D.C., say two regional transit agency workers were hurt when one commuter train rear-ended another.

WTOP-FM reports D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority workers hurt in the Monday crash have been hospitalized for injuries that didn’t appear life threatening. Authorities say the trains weren’t carrying passengers at the time.

A WMATA statement says the out-of-service six-car trains were returning to their respective rail yards when they crashed between Foggy Bottom and Farragut West stations. It says all the rail cars remained on the tracks, and there was no reported damage to the tunnel. It says travel delays are likely.

WMATA says an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

