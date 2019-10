3 companies cited for role in fatal Seattle crane collapse

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have fined three companies involved in a crane collapse that killed four people in Seattle last April.

Washington state’s Department of Labor and Industries released the results of its investigation Thursday. It found, as experts have long suspected, that the crane toppled because workers who were disassembling it had prematurely removed pins securing the sections of the crane’s mast.

Sections of the crane landed on the new Google building where it had been used and on traffic below, striking six vehicles.

Two ironworkers on the crane were killed as were two people in cars below.

Officials said the biggest fine was going to Morrow Equipment Co., which supplied the crane to general contractor GLY. GLY was fined $25,000, and Northwest Tower Crane Service Inc. was fined $12,000.

