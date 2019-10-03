Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

3 companies cited for role in fatal Seattle crane collapse

October 17, 2019 2:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have fined three companies involved in a crane collapse that killed four people in Seattle last April.

Washington state’s Department of Labor and Industries released the results of its investigation Thursday. It found, as experts have long suspected, that the crane toppled because workers who were disassembling it had prematurely removed pins securing the sections of the crane’s mast.

Sections of the crane landed on the new Google building where it had been used and on traffic below, striking six vehicles.

Two ironworkers on the crane were killed as were two people in cars below.

Advertisement

Officials said the biggest fine was going to Morrow Equipment Co., which supplied the crane to general contractor GLY. GLY was fined $25,000, and Northwest Tower Crane Service Inc. was fined $12,000.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|15 Privacy + Security Forum
10|15 Open Source Digital Forensics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Association of the United States Army holds annual D.C. meet

Today in History

1974: President Ford explains his pardon of Nixon to Congress