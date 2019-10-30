Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Agency: No alert system at Texas facility damaged by fire

October 30, 2019 3:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal agency says a company that owns a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility that burned for days in March didn’t have an alert system in place to warn of releases from its tanks.

U.S. Chemical Safety Board said Wednesday in a report of its ongoing investigation that the fire originated at one storage tank where butane and Naphtha are mixed. The fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company facility in Deer Park began March 17.

The agency says workers were unaware the tank was leaking on the morning the fire began because the facility does not have a detection system that would sound alarms.

The safety board says it’s still conducting its investigation, including determining what ignited the fire.

Advertisement

ITC didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR