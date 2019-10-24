Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Amazon’s profit falls as faster shipping costs soar

October 24, 2019 4:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s push for faster delivery is hurting its profits.

The online retailer reported third-quarter earnings Thursday that missed expectations. Its stock sunk 9% in after-hours trading.

Amazon is moving to cut its delivery time in half, to one day instead of two, for Prime members who pay $119 a year. The company has said the change would cost it more than it expected.

The Seattle-based reported net income of $2.1 billion, or $4.23 per share, in the quarter ending Sept. 30. That’s 36 cents below what analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Advertisement

Its revenue, however, beat expectations. Amazon.com Inc. says revenue rose 24% to $70 billion.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead