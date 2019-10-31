Listen Live Sports

Appian: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 31, 2019 5:40 pm
 
TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its third quarter.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $69.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $69.1 million to $70.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 57 cents per share to a loss of 54 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $265 million to $266 million.

Appian shares have climbed 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.64, a climb of 74% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPN

Business News

