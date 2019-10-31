Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Armada Hoffler Properties: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 31, 2019 6:17 am
 
1 min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $22.4 million, or 29 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 30 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

Advertisement

The company said it had net income of $10.8 million, or 13 cents per share.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

The real estate company posted revenue of $69.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $42.2 million, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.7 million.

Armada Hoffler Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.16 to $1.18 per share.

The company’s shares have increased 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AHH

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR