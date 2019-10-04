Listen Live Sports

As GM strike continues, talks advance at Fiat Chrysler, Ford

October 4, 2019 12:57 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — If General Motors and the United Auto Workers ever settle their contract dispute, there are signs that Fiat Chrysler and Ford could reach deals with the union quickly.

UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada says in a letter to members Friday that some committees are close to finishing talks with Fiat Chrysler. But they’re waiting for the GM deal that likely will set the pattern for the other companies on big economic issues.

Earlier in the week the UAW’s top negotiator with Ford reported similar progress.

A strike by about 49,000 workers that has shut production at GM is in its 19th day. Both sides are trading offers at the bargaining table.

Estrada says the goal is to settle all noneconomic issues before the union focuses on bargaining with Fiat Chrysler.

