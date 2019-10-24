Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Australian judge orders Chinese tycoon to detail wealth

October 24, 2019 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SYDNEY (AP) — A Chinese billionaire who lost his Australian residency on security grounds has been ordered by an Australian judge to provide details of his wealth in a case over an alleged 141 million Australian dollar ($96 million) tax debt.

Huang Xiangmo’s lawyer, Gerald Ng, argued in the Federal Court on Thursday that the order to declare his overseas assets within 21 days may expose his client to “irreversible prejudice” if the information is used by the Australian Taxation Office in a new investigation or passed on to foreign tax authorities.

Justice Jayne Jagot rejected the argument.

Huang was a Sydney-based property developer before Australia canceled his permanent residency visa on the advice of a spy agency a day after he left the country in December.

Advertisement

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon