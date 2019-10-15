Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Australian left thirsty on Emirates flight loses injury case

October 15, 2019 1:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A woman who said she was left thirsty by an Emirates cabin crew and broke her ankle when she fainted on the flight has lost her case in an Australian court.

Lina Di Falco was seeking damages from the United Arab Emirates-based airline for the injury sustained on a flight from Melbourne to Dubai in 2015.

But a Victoria state Supreme Court judge ruled on Tuesday the airline was not liable.

Di Falco testified she felt nauseous after her first meal in the economy cabin and fainted because of dehydration while walking to a toilet.

Advertisement

She said she asked cabin crew for water four times during her five hours on the plane before the fall.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Emirates did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins