Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bank of America hit by $2B charge, still tops expectations

October 16, 2019 7:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America is reporting a 21% drop in third quarter profits due to a $2 billion impairment charge.

The nation’s second largest bank reported net income of $5.78 billion, or 56 cents per share. That’s better than the per-share projections of 50 cents that Wall Street was calling for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $28.54 billion and revenue net of interest expense was $22.81 billion, edging out expectations.

Shares of Bank of America Corp., based in Charlotte, North Carolina, are up almost 2% before the opening bell Wednesday.

Advertisement

_____

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAC

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico