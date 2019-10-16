Listen Live Sports

Bank of America, United Airlines gain while MGM, Adobe slip

October 16, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday.

Bank of America Corp., up 44 cents to $30.17

The bank reported surprisingly good third-quarter profit and revenue on gains from its consumer banking and investment management businesses.

Cardinal Health Inc., up $1.17 to $49.07

The drug distributor and some of its peers are in discussions to settle lawsuits over opioid painkillers.

U.S. Bancorp, up 81 cents to $54.57

The bank reported growth in loans and deposits and beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Tech Data Corp., up $13.07 to $124.41

The information technology company is a potential buyout target for Apollo Global Management, according to media reports.

MGM Resorts International, down 44 cents to $27.43

The casino operator is selling its Circus Circus resort and made a deal to sell almost all control over its Bellagio resort.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $1.82 to $89.70

The airline raised its profit forecast for the year after giving investors a surprisingly good third-quarter financial report.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $4.05 to $115.65

The trucking company reported revenue growth during the third quarter that beat analyst’s forecasts.

Adobe Inc., down $6.69 to $272.70

The software maker helped lead a broad slide for technology stocks as investors pulled back from sector.

