Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bed Bath & Beyond taps former Target exec to be new CEO

October 9, 2019 6:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond has named Target’s former chief merchandising officer to be its new CEO and president.

The Union, New Jersey-based chain says that Mark J. Tritton, a 30-year-retail industry veteran, will assume the top role on Nov. 4. Tritton succeeds interim CEO Mary A. Winston.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond soared more than 21% in after-market trading Wednesday following the announcement.

During his three-year tenure at Target, Tritton revived private-label brands and launched more than 30 brands in 2 1/2 years.

Advertisement

Bed Bath & Beyond, which also operates buybuy Baby, Christmas Tree Shops and Cost Plus World Market, has wrestled with weak sales amid increasing competition from the likes of HomeGoods and Amazon.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity